Sino-Ocean Group’s October Sales Highlight Promising Growth

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited reported unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB2.73 billion for October 2024, with an average selling price of RMB13,900 per square meter. For the ten months ending October 2024, the company’s accumulated sales reached approximately RMB26.87 billion. Investors are advised to exercise caution as these figures are preliminary and may differ from future financial statements.

