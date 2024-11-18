News & Insights

Sino-Ocean Group’s Key Resolutions Approved in EGM

November 18, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Sino-Ocean Group Holding (HK:3377) has released an update.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding announced the successful approval of key resolutions at their recent Extraordinary General Meeting, including the MCB Issue and China Life’s New Notes and MCB Issues. With significant shareholder backing, these resolutions are set to facilitate the company’s restructuring efforts. This development highlights Sino-Ocean’s strategic financial maneuvers in the market.

