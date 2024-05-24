News & Insights

Stocks

Sino-Ocean Group Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sino-Ocean Group Holding (HK:3377) has released an update.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited has announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 24, 2024, were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders. The approved resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, the re-election of directors, and the reappointment of BDO Limited as the company’s auditor. With a total of 7,616,095,657 shares entitled to vote, the approvals signify strong shareholder confidence in the company’s board and strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:3377 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIOLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.