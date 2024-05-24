Sino-Ocean Group Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

Sino-Ocean Group Holding (HK:3377) has released an update.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited has announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 24, 2024, were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders. The approved resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, the re-election of directors, and the reappointment of BDO Limited as the company’s auditor. With a total of 7,616,095,657 shares entitled to vote, the approvals signify strong shareholder confidence in the company’s board and strategic direction.

