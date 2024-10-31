News & Insights

Sino-Ocean Group Plans Key Financial Moves in EGM

October 31, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

Sino-Ocean Group Holding (HK:3377) has released an update.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 18, 2024, to discuss and approve resolutions related to the issuance of zero-coupon mandatory convertible bonds and new notes, with the aim of strengthening the company’s financial structure. These financial maneuvers, including the MCB Issue and the China Life New Notes Issue, will allow the company to convert bonds into ordinary shares, providing potential growth opportunities for shareholders. Investors interested in Sino-Ocean’s financial strategies and stock performance may find this meeting pivotal in understanding the company’s future plans.

