Sino-Ocean Group Moves Forward with Debt Restructuring

October 20, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Sino-Ocean Group Holding (HK:3377) has released an update.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited has announced that the High Court in England has approved the convening of creditor meetings to discuss the proposed restructuring of its offshore debt. The meetings are set for November 22, 2024, and stakeholders are urged to rely solely on official communications from the company for accurate information. Investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing with the company’s securities.

