Sino-Ocean Group Holding (HKEX:3377) Price Target Increased by 18.52% to 1.22

The average one-year price target for Sino-Ocean Group Holding (HKEX:3377) has been revised to 1.22 / share. This is an increase of 18.52% from the prior estimate of 1.03 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.40 to a high of 2.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 178.18% from the latest reported closing price of 0.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sino-Ocean Group Holding. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3377 is 0.01%, a decrease of 33.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.75% to 224,850K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,891K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,255K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3377 by 35.07% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,517K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 31,329K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,242K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3377 by 26.38% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24,081K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 14,504K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,699K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3377 by 31.67% over the last quarter.

