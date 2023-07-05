Sino-Ocean Group Holding (HKEX:3377) Price Target Decreased by 9.90% to 1.21

The average one-year price target for Sino-Ocean Group Holding (HKEX:3377) has been revised to 1.21 / share. This is an decrease of 9.90% from the prior estimate of 1.34 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.40 to a high of 2.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 174.13% from the latest reported closing price of 0.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sino-Ocean Group Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3377 is 0.03%, a decrease of 15.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 305,025K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 51,219K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,086K shares, representing an increase of 39.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3377 by 220.40% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,255K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,517K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,245K shares, representing an increase of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3377 by 35.67% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 31,242K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,526K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3377 by 1.24% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24,081K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

