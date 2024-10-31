Sino-Ocean Group Advances Offshore Debt Restructuring

Sino-Ocean Group Holding (HK:3377) has released an update.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited is making progress on its offshore debt restructuring as the High Court of Hong Kong has scheduled key meetings and hearings for the approval of the restructuring scheme. Stakeholders and investors are urged to rely solely on official company announcements for accurate information. Caution is advised when dealing in the company’s securities, and professional advice is recommended if needed.

