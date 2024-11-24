Sino-Ocean Group Advances in Debt Restructuring Approval

Sino-Ocean Group Holding (HK:3377) has released an update.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited has successfully secured approval from its Hong Kong Scheme Creditors and Class A Creditors for its offshore debt restructuring plan. With creditors representing 100% of the voting claims favoring the scheme, the company is set to seek court sanction in Hong Kong and England for final implementation. This development marks a significant step forward in Sino-Ocean’s efforts to stabilize its financial standing amidst challenging market conditions.

