Sino-Ocean bondholders agree to grace period but not repayment extension

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China's state-backed Sino-Ocean Group 3377.HK said its proposal to extend the repayment of a 2 billion yuan ($278.00 million) onshore bond was voted down by creditors, but they had agreed to provide a one-month grace period for the payment.

The repayment trouble at the Beijing-based company signals a deepening of the debt crisis in the sector that began in mid-2021. Its negotiation process also highlights the intensifying pressure from onshore bondholders on property developers.

Sino-Ocean's onshore unit said in separate filings on Wednesday evening that 53.7% of the votes holding the bond that matured on Aug. 2 opposed its plan to extend the full repayment by one year to August 2024.

But at a second meeting, 50.3% of bondholders - just above the majority required - agreed to provide a 30-day grace period for the repayment in order to avoid a default.

The firm said it had paid its annual interest payment on Aug. 2 as required, but not the principal.

In a statement, Sino-Ocean said it would continue to talk to creditors about improving the repayment proposal, and work to improve its cash flow by promoting home sales, accelerating disposals of investment properties and cutting costs.

Last week, Sino-Ocean also sought offshore creditor approval to extend upcoming coupon payments for three U.S. dollar bonds worth a total of $50.1 million for two months.

Sino-Ocean shares were trading 1.1% lower on Thursday, compared to a 0.6% fall in the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI.

($1 = 7.1942 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jamie Freed)

