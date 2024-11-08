Sino Land upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies upgraded Sino Land (SNLAY) to Buy from Hold with a price target of HK$9.30, up from HK$9. The U.S. election outcome drove the U.S. dollar and long end yield higher, notes the analyst, who argues that Sino “sits uniquely to benefit from lower mortgage rates and elevated yield at longer tenure.”

