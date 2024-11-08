News & Insights

Sino Land upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

November 08, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Jefferies upgraded Sino Land (SNLAY) to Buy from Hold with a price target of HK$9.30, up from HK$9. The U.S. election outcome drove the U.S. dollar and long end yield higher, notes the analyst, who argues that Sino “sits uniquely to benefit from lower mortgage rates and elevated yield at longer tenure.”

