Sino Land Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (SNLAY) Price Target Increased by 10.41% to 6.88

The average one-year price target for Sino Land Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SNLAY) has been revised to $6.88 / share. This is an increase of 10.41% from the prior estimate of $6.23 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.53 to a high of $7.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.67% from the latest reported closing price of $5.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sino Land Company Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNLAY is 0.02%, an increase of 51.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.33% to 598K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 487K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares , representing an increase of 10.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNLAY by 49.11% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 85K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing an increase of 20.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNLAY by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 26K shares. No change in the last quarter.

