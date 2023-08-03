Sino Land Co. - ADR (SNLAY) Price Target Decreased by 11.17% to 6.39

The average one-year price target for Sino Land Co. - ADR (OTC:SNLAY) has been revised to 6.39 / share. This is an decrease of 11.17% from the prior estimate of 7.19 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.12 to a high of 6.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.05% from the latest reported closing price of 6.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sino Land Co. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNLAY is 0.00%, a decrease of 39.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 39K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 26K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Great Lakes Advisors holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

