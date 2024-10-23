Sino Land Co. Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Sino Land Co (HK:0083) has released an update.

Sino Land Co. successfully passed all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, including the approval of a final dividend of HK$0.43 per share and re-election of key directors. The decisions reflect strong shareholder support, with most resolutions receiving over 90% approval. These outcomes could be an encouraging sign for investors watching Sino Land’s strategic moves in the market.

