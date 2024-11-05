Sino Land Announces Final Dividend with Scrip Option

Sino Land Co (HK:0083) has released an update.

Sino Land Company Limited has announced a final ordinary dividend of HKD 0.43 per share for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, with an option for shareholders to receive scrip shares at a conversion price of HKD 7.83. The ex-dividend date is October 25, 2024, and the payment is scheduled for December 2, 2024. This provides an opportunity for investors interested in dividend stocks to consider Sino Land’s offerings.

