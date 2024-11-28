Sino Harbour Reports Strong Interim Results

Sino Harbour Holdings Group Limited (HK:1663) has released an update.
Sino Harbour Holdings Group Limited reported a strong performance for the first half of 2024/25, with a revenue of approximately RMB451.3 million, driven by residential unit deliveries in Yichun, China. The company achieved a gross profit margin of 32.5% and a net profit of RMB25.2 million, maintaining a stable net gearing ratio of 26.2%. These results highlight the company’s steady financial health and operational success in the real estate sector.
