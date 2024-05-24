Sino Golf Holdings Updates on Potential Sale

Sino Golf Holdings Limited (HK:0361) has released an update.

Sino Golf Holdings Limited has updated shareholders and potential investors about ongoing discussions to sell charged assets, but no final sale or transaction documents have been completed yet. The company is adhering to the Hong Kong Takeovers Code by providing monthly updates on the potential transaction, which may or may not lead to a change in control or a general offer. Investors are advised to exercise caution and seek professional advice when dealing in the company’s securities.

