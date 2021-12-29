Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) shareholder returns have been splendid, earning 123% in 1 year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) share price has soared 123% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 96% in about a quarter. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 16% in the last three years.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Because Sino-Global Shipping America made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Sino-Global Shipping America saw its revenue shrink by 1.3%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 123%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:SINO Earnings and Revenue Growth December 29th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Sino-Global Shipping America shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 123% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 11% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Sino-Global Shipping America (at least 2 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

