Sino Biopharm’s Strategic Alliance with Biosion and Aclaris

Sino Biopharmaceutical (HK:1177) has released an update.
Sino Biopharmaceutical has entered into a global collaboration with Biosion and Aclaris Therapeutics to develop an anti-TSLP monoclonal antibody, BSI-045B. Aclaris will pay over $40 million in cash and 19.9% in common stock to Sino Biopharmaceutical, alongside potential regulatory and sales milestone payments exceeding $900 million. This strategic partnership aims to advance treatments for conditions such as asthma and atopic dermatitis.
