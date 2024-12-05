Sino Biopharm’s Strategic Alliance with Biosion and Aclaris

Sino Biopharmaceutical (HK:1177) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sino Biopharmaceutical has entered into a global collaboration with Biosion and Aclaris Therapeutics to develop an anti-TSLP monoclonal antibody, BSI-045B. Aclaris will pay over $40 million in cash and 19.9% in common stock to Sino Biopharmaceutical, alongside potential regulatory and sales milestone payments exceeding $900 million. This strategic partnership aims to advance treatments for conditions such as asthma and atopic dermatitis.

For further insights into HK:1177 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.