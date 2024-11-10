News & Insights

Sino Biopharm’s Garsorasib Gains Approval in China

November 10, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sino Biopharmaceutical (HK:1177) has released an update.

Sino Biopharmaceutical has received approval to market its KRAS G12C inhibitor, Garsorasib, in China for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, offering a promising new treatment option for patients with limited choices. The drug demonstrated strong efficacy in clinical trials, showing significant improvement in survival rates compared to other options. This approval positions Garsorasib as a key player in precision-targeted cancer therapies, with potential for expansion to other indications.

