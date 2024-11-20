News & Insights

Stocks

Sino Biopharmaceutical’s Promising Liver Cancer Treatment Advancement

November 20, 2024 — 11:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sino Biopharmaceutical (HK:1177) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sino Biopharmaceutical has announced a significant breakthrough with its new combination treatment for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, showcasing promising results in a Phase III clinical trial. The treatment, combining Anlotinib Hydrochloride Capsule with Penpulimab injection, demonstrated improved progression-free survival and overall survival rates compared to existing treatments. This development could provide a crucial new option for liver cancer patients, potentially enhancing the company’s market position and innovative pipeline.

For further insights into HK:1177 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBMFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.