Sino Biopharmaceutical’s Promising Liver Cancer Treatment Advancement

Sino Biopharmaceutical (HK:1177) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sino Biopharmaceutical has announced a significant breakthrough with its new combination treatment for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, showcasing promising results in a Phase III clinical trial. The treatment, combining Anlotinib Hydrochloride Capsule with Penpulimab injection, demonstrated improved progression-free survival and overall survival rates compared to existing treatments. This development could provide a crucial new option for liver cancer patients, potentially enhancing the company’s market position and innovative pipeline.

For further insights into HK:1177 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.