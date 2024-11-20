Sino Biopharmaceutical’s Promising Liver Cancer Treatment Advancement

Sino Biopharmaceutical (HK:1177) has released an update.
Sino Biopharmaceutical has announced a significant breakthrough with its new combination treatment for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, showcasing promising results in a Phase III clinical trial. The treatment, combining Anlotinib Hydrochloride Capsule with Penpulimab injection, demonstrated improved progression-free survival and overall survival rates compared to existing treatments. This development could provide a crucial new option for liver cancer patients, potentially enhancing the company’s market position and innovative pipeline.
