Sino Biopharmaceutical’s Breakthrough in Renal Cancer Treatment

Sino Biopharmaceutical has announced positive Phase III trial results for Benmelstobart Injection combined with Anlotinib Hydrochloride Capsules in treating advanced renal cell carcinoma. The trial met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival and showed a favorable trend in overall survival rates. The company plans to submit a marketing application soon, marking a significant advancement in treatment options for renal cancer patients.

