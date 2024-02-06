News & Insights

Sino Biopharmaceutical to divest 67% stake in unit CP Qingdao for $253 mln

February 06, 2024 — 09:42 pm EST

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed Sino Biopharmaceutical 1177.HK will sell a 67% stake in unit CP Pharmaceutical (Qingdao) for 1.82 billion yuan ($253.28 million) to entities controlled by state-owned Guoxin Group, the company said late on Tuesday.

Sino Biopharmaceutical will keep a 26% stake in CP Qingdao after the disposal, the pharmaceutical conglomerate said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

CP Qingdao, established in China, is mainly involved in research and development, production and sale of osteoporosis medicines and marine pharmaceuticals.

Through the deal, Guoxin Group plans to enter the life and health industry characterised with marine biological pharmaceuticals, Sino Biopharmaceutical said.

The company expects to record a gain of about 1.60 billion yuan on the disposal, subject to audit.

($1 = 7.1858 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.