Sino Biopharmaceutical (HKEX:1177) Price Target Decreased by 9.35% to 5.53

The average one-year price target for Sino Biopharmaceutical (HKEX:1177) has been revised to 5.53 / share. This is an decrease of 9.35% from the prior estimate of 6.10 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 9.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.96% from the latest reported closing price of 3.09 / share.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Maintains 2.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sino Biopharmaceutical. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1177 is 0.32%, a decrease of 14.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 926,664K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 136,035K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136,309K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1177 by 1.04% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 128,509K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129,045K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1177 by 4.87% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 93,771K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94,480K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1177 by 8.96% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 44,225K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,838K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1177 by 5.64% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 41,666K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

