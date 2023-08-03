Sino Biopharmaceutical (HKEX:1177) Price Target Decreased by 8.79% to 6.10

The average one-year price target for Sino Biopharmaceutical (HKEX:1177) has been revised to 6.10 / share. This is an decrease of 8.79% from the prior estimate of 6.69 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 11.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.40% from the latest reported closing price of 3.58 / share.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Maintains 3.35% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.35%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sino Biopharmaceutical. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1177 is 0.37%, a decrease of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 915,546K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 136,035K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136,309K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1177 by 1.04% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 128,509K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129,045K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1177 by 4.87% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 93,771K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94,480K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1177 by 8.96% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 44,225K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,838K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1177 by 5.64% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 41,666K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

