Sino Biopharmaceutical Gains Approval for Cancer Treatment

November 27, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

Sino Biopharmaceutical (HK:1177) has released an update.

Sino Biopharmaceutical has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for its Benmelstobart Injection, in combination with Anlotinib Hydrochloride Capsule, to treat recurrent or metastatic endometrial cancer. This marks the second approval for Benmelstobart and the seventh for Anlotinib, highlighting significant potential in addressing unmet needs for patients with limited treatment options. The company’s commitment to advancing innovative therapies continues with ongoing Phase III trials for various cancers.

