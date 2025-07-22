BioTech
SBMFF

Sino Biopharmaceutical Completes First Subject Enrollment, Dosing Of TQB6411

July 22, 2025 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (SBMFF.PK), Tuesday announced the completion of the first subject enrollment and successful dosing in a Phase I clinical study of TQB6411 for injection.

The phase 1 clinical study deals with evaluation of safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of TQB6411 in humans.

Preclinical in vivo pharmacodynamic studies have demonstrated a clear anti-tumor mechanism of action, showing anti-tumor activity in animal models with varying expression levels and resistance profiles of EGFR and c-Met.

In addition to TQB6411 , the company is working on several ADC projects, which are expected to enter clinical stages progressively over the next 1-2 years.

Sunday, Sino's stock closed at $0.8760, down 4.37 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SBMFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.