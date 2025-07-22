Sino Biopharmaceutical Completes First Subject Enrollment, Dosing Of TQB6411

(RTTNews) - Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (SBMFF.PK), Tuesday announced the completion of the first subject enrollment and successful dosing in a Phase I clinical study of TQB6411 for injection.

The phase 1 clinical study deals with evaluation of safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of TQB6411 in humans.

Preclinical in vivo pharmacodynamic studies have demonstrated a clear anti-tumor mechanism of action, showing anti-tumor activity in animal models with varying expression levels and resistance profiles of EGFR and c-Met.

In addition to TQB6411 , the company is working on several ADC projects, which are expected to enter clinical stages progressively over the next 1-2 years.

Sunday, Sino's stock closed at $0.8760, down 4.37 percent on the OTC Markets.

