Sino Biopharmaceutical - ADR (SBHMY) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Sino Biopharmaceutical - ADR said on June 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.31 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 21, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.18%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sino Biopharmaceutical - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBHMY is 0.27%, a decrease of 42.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 100.00% to 0K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.32% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sino Biopharmaceutical - ADR is 11.01. The forecasts range from a low of 10.58 to a high of $11.86. The average price target represents an increase of 14.32% from its latest reported closing price of 9.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sino Biopharmaceutical - ADR is 34,206MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

QDVSX - Fisher Investments Institutional Group ESG Stock Fund for Retirement Plans holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QDISX - Fisher Investments Institutional Group Stock Fund for Retirement Plans holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.