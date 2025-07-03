BioTech
SBMFF

Sino Biopharma: National Medical Products Administration Of China Approves Anqixin

July 03, 2025 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The board of Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBMFF) announced that the Group's self-developed Recombinant Human Coagulation Factor VIIa N01 for Injection, with brand name: Anqixin - has been approved for marketing by the National Medical Products Administration of China. It is used for the treatment of bleeding in adult and adolescent patients with congenital hemophilia whose inhibitors to coagulation factor VIII or IX exceed 5 Bethesda units.

The company noted that Anqixin is currently the only recombinant human coagulation factor VIIa in China that has been confirmed for efficacy and safety through a Phase III clinical trial.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SBMFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.