Sino Biopharma: National Medical Products Administration Of China Approves Anqixin

(RTTNews) - The board of Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBMFF) announced that the Group's self-developed Recombinant Human Coagulation Factor VIIa N01 for Injection, with brand name: Anqixin - has been approved for marketing by the National Medical Products Administration of China. It is used for the treatment of bleeding in adult and adolescent patients with congenital hemophilia whose inhibitors to coagulation factor VIII or IX exceed 5 Bethesda units.

The company noted that Anqixin is currently the only recombinant human coagulation factor VIIa in China that has been confirmed for efficacy and safety through a Phase III clinical trial.

(RTTNews)

