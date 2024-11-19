News & Insights

Stocks

Sino Biopharm Invests in LaNova for Cancer Innovations

November 19, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sino Biopharmaceutical (HK:1177) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sino Biopharmaceutical has acquired a 4.91% equity stake in LaNova Medicines with an investment of RMB142 million, marking a strategic partnership to advance innovative cancer treatments. This collaboration aims to expedite the development and commercialization of LaNova’s promising drug pipeline, including the groundbreaking LM-108 monoclonal antibody targeting multiple cancers. The investment underscores Sino Biopharmaceutical’s commitment to enhancing its oncology portfolio and supporting innovative cancer therapies.

For further insights into HK:1177 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBMFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.