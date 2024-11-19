Sino Biopharm Invests in LaNova for Cancer Innovations

Sino Biopharmaceutical (HK:1177) has released an update.
Sino Biopharmaceutical has acquired a 4.91% equity stake in LaNova Medicines with an investment of RMB142 million, marking a strategic partnership to advance innovative cancer treatments. This collaboration aims to expedite the development and commercialization of LaNova’s promising drug pipeline, including the groundbreaking LM-108 monoclonal antibody targeting multiple cancers. The investment underscores Sino Biopharmaceutical’s commitment to enhancing its oncology portfolio and supporting innovative cancer therapies.
