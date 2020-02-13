Sinn Fein seeks talks with Fianna Fail on forming new Irish government

By Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries

DUBLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Left-wing nationalist party Sinn Fein said on Thursday it had formally requested talks with centre-right rival Fianna Fail to discuss options for forming a new Irish government following an inconclusive election last weekend.

The request puts pressure on Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, whose party won 38 seats in the 160-seat parliament, to clarify his position on a possible tie-up with Sinn Fein, which has 37 seats.

Sinn Fein, Fianna Fail and the centre-right Fine Gael Party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar each secured just under a quarter of seats in parliament, meaning it will be hard to form a government unless at least two of the three cooperate.

Surveys showed that voters rejected the traditional parties over the key campaign issues of healthcare and the high cost and low availability of housing, won over by Sinn Fein's high-spending promises and a pledge to freeze residential rents.

During the election campaign, Martin ruled out doing a deal with Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), but in the immediate aftermath of the vote, he refused to completely exclude the possibility.

"Micheal Martin has said 'I am a democrat, I listen to the people and I respect the decision of the people', so he knows that the people have voted for change," Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said in a statement.

McDonald told a meeting of newly elected Sinn Fein lawmakers she knew it would be a challenge for Fianna Fail to join a government with her party. But she said the established parties' stance of ignoring Sinn Fein's mandate had "run out of road".

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have long shunned Sinn Fein, citing policy differences and the party's historic links to the IRA, which fought British rule in Northern Ireland for decades in a conflict in which some 3,600 people were killed before a 1998 peace deal.

Both parties are also opposed to Sinn Fein's high-spending promises, its pledge to scrap property tax and plans to hike income taxes on high earners they say would discourage foreign multinationals that employ one-in-10 Irish workers.

Ratings agency S&P Global, which handed EU-member Ireland back its double-A sovereign debt rating in November, said in a note that the election was unlikely to sway economic policy, regardless of the outcome.

OPEN DIVISIONS

There are open divisions among Fianna Fail lawmakers over talking to Sinn Fein. Two members of parliament, one a senior member of Martin's front bench, strongly ruled it out on Thursday ahead of the party's first meeting since the election.

The Irish Times newspaper said Martin was expected to rule out such a coalition. Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have dominated Irish politics since it broke from British rule nearly a century ago.

The two lawmakers, Niall Collins and newly elected Cathal Crowe, suggested Fianna Fail could instead lead a minority government similar to the previous administration Varadkar led via a co-operation deal with Fianna Fail, then the main opposition party.

While Collins suggested a minority administration involving all three parties, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney of Fine Gael repeated his personal view that another minority government was not a good idea after both parties suffered in the election.

Another such arrangement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail would allow Sinn Fein to continue to build in opposition, Coveney told national broadcaster RTE

Fine Gael has ruled out governing with Sinn Fein. Varadkar said during the campaign that he would consider entering a full coalition with Fianna Fail for the first time. He added on Wednesday that he would be willing to help form a government if Sinn Fein fails to do so.

"If we thought it was the right thing to do for the country, then of course we would do it," Coveney said, when asked if he would rule out backing or facilitating a Martin-led government.

