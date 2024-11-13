News & Insights

Sinko Industries Reports Strong H1 2024 Growth

November 13, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

Sinko Industries Ltd. (JP:6458) has released an update.

Sinko Industries Ltd. reported strong financial results for the first half of 2024, with net sales growing by 8.6% to 24,201 million yen and a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent at 51.6%. The company also improved its capital adequacy ratio to 72.1%, reflecting a robust financial position as it looks to the future.

