Sinko Industries Reports Strong H1 2024 Growth

Sinko Industries Ltd. reported strong financial results for the first half of 2024, with net sales growing by 8.6% to 24,201 million yen and a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent at 51.6%. The company also improved its capital adequacy ratio to 72.1%, reflecting a robust financial position as it looks to the future.

