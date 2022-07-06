Sinking rouble extends sharp losses, slumps to lowest since late May

By 0726 GMT, the rouble was 4.5% weaker against the dollar at 63.90 RUBUTSTN=MCX after touching 64.9525, its weakest point since May 30.

It had lost 3.5% to trade at 65.83 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, after slumping to 66.6450, also a May 30 low.

The rouble is continuing a downward correction from multi-year highs in anticipation of measures to rein in the currency, Veles Capital said in a note.

The currency embarked on its hefty slide soon after Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Russia could turn to currency intervention to keep a lid on the rouble's appreciation.

The central bank declined to comment on whether intervention happened on Tuesday as the rouble dived by around 10%, while the finance ministry said it did not plan to use anticipated extra budget revenue to buy foreign currency or gold.

"I don't think the finance ministry and central bank have started doing anything," said a trader at a major Russian bank. "If they do, they'll look like a bull in a china shop, and this is not their style."

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 3.1% to 1,111.2 points, after earlier hitting its lowest point since May 11. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.2% higher at 2,254.1 points.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely

