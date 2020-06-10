Sinic Holdings hires for US$ Reg S senior bond offering

HONG KONG, June 11 (IFR) - Chinese property developer Sinic Holdings (Group), rated B2/B+ (Moody's/Fitch), has hired banks for a proposed US dollar Reg S senior bonds offering, according to a stock exchange filing.

Guotai Junan International, BOC International, UBS, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas, Bank of America, CCB International, China Minsheng Banking Corp Hong Kong branch, CMB International, Haitong International, HSBC and Tianda Securities are leads on the deal.

The Hong Kong-listed company in early March issued US$280m 11.75% 364-day senior unsecured notes priced at 98.641 to yield 13.25%.

