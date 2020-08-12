Singulus Technologies Slips To Loss In H1; Not To Issue Outlook

(RTTNews) - German optical disc maker Singulus Technologies AG (SGTSF.PK, SGTSY.PK) reported Monday a net loss of 15 million euros in the first half, compared to last year's break even net earnings. Loss per share was 1.69 euros, compared to break even earnings a year ago.

The earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT in the first half-year 2020 was loss of 14.3 million euros, compared to previous year's profit of 1.6 million euros.

The company said the global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic were felt in nearly all of its segments in the first half.

The sales of 16.2 million euros were substantially lower than the prior-year level of 44.1 million euros due to COVID-19.

In the second quarter, EBIT was loss of 8.5 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 0.5 million euros. Second- quarter sales fell to 5.3 million euros from previous year's 23.3 million euros.

The order intake was 66.9 million euros, compared to previous year's 27.1 million euros.

Looking ahead, the company said an outlook for the business year 2020 is not possible as it is not able to specify the COVID-19 impacts with sufficient accuracy.

