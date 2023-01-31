Markets

Singulus Sees Positive EBIT In FY22; Sales To Increase Around 30%

January 31, 2023 — 04:10 am EST

(RTTNews) - Singulus Technologies (SGTSF.PK, SGTSY.PK) reported preliminary 2022 EBIT of between 4 and 6 million euros. Revenues are projected in a range of 86 to 91 million euros, representing an increase of around 30% compared with the previous year. Order intake was 57 million euros compared to 111.5 million euros, last year.

Assuming the company receives the outstanding test certificates as expected, the company plans for the year 2023 further increasing sales and improved earnings ratios compared with the past business year 2022.

