Singular Health Rewards Staff with Share Issuance

Singular Health Group Ltd has announced the successful vesting and exercise of 250,000 Performance Rights by employees following the achievement of key performance indicators, resulting in the issuance of new fully paid ordinary shares. These shares have been issued in compliance with ASX Listing Rules and without affecting the company’s existing placement capacity. The company has also fulfilled the necessary conditions as per the Corporations Act 2001, ensuring transparency and adherence to regulatory standards.

