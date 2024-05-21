Singular Health Group Schedules General Meeting

Singular Health Group Ltd (AU:SHG) has released an update.

Singular Health Group Ltd has announced a General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for 27 June 2024, at Automic Group’s Perth location. The Notice of Meeting and Proxy Forms are available online, and shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy if unable to attend. The company has made provisions for electronic access to meeting materials and offers support for shareholder queries via their website and contact email.

