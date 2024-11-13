News & Insights

Singular Health Group Ltd’s AGM Success

November 13, 2024 — 11:50 pm EST

Singular Health Group Ltd (AU:SHG) has released an update.

Singular Health Group Ltd successfully carried all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on November 14, 2024. This includes key decisions such as the re-election of a director, appointment of a new auditor, and approval of additional placement facilities. These developments demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its governance and operational capabilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
