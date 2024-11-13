Singular Health Group Ltd’s AGM Success

Singular Health Group Ltd (AU:SHG) has released an update.

Singular Health Group Ltd successfully carried all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on November 14, 2024. This includes key decisions such as the re-election of a director, appointment of a new auditor, and approval of additional placement facilities. These developments demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its governance and operational capabilities.

