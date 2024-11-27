Singular Health Group Announces Share Quotation on ASX

Singular Health Group Ltd (AU:SHG) has released an update.

Singular Health Group Ltd has announced the quotation of 35,555,557 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move could attract investors looking to capitalize on the company’s growth prospects. The issued securities are part of previously announced transactions, marking a significant step in the company’s financial strategies.

