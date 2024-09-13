News & Insights

Markets
OMIC

Singular Genomics Systems Receives $10/shr Acquisition Proposal From Deerfield; Stock Surges

September 13, 2024 — 12:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) announced that it has received a non-binding proposal from Deerfield Management Company, L.P. and certain affiliated funds, to acquire all of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock that are not already owned by Deerfield for $10.00 per share in cash.

OMIC closed Thursday's regular trading at $5.65 up $0.15 or 2.73%. In the after-hours trading the stock further gained $3.81 or 67.43%.

According to the company, Deerfield, an existing stockholder of the Company, indicated in its letter that it intends to invite other major stockholders and existing management to rollover their shares of common stock into the new company.

Singular Genomics said that the company and the Special Committee do not intend to comment further about Deerfield's proposal unless and until the Special Committee deems further disclosure is appropriate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OMIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.