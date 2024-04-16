Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) Price Target Increased by 25.93% to 0.87

The average one-year price target for Singular Genomics Systems (NasdaqCM:OMIC) has been revised to 0.87 / share. This is an increase of 25.93% from the prior estimate of 0.69 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.86 to a high of 0.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 122.31% from the latest reported closing price of 0.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singular Genomics Systems. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 14.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMIC is 0.04%, an increase of 64.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 26,535K shares. The put/call ratio of OMIC is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,985K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arch Venture holds 3,799K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVIDTVM Management holds 2,320K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing an increase of 48.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMIC by 155.57% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,209K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,127K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,363K shares, representing a decrease of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMIC by 27.27% over the last quarter.

Singular Genomics Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel, next generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to build products that empower researchers and clinicians. The Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of Singular Genomics’ products in development and Singular Genomics’ core product tenets: accuracy, speed, flexibility and scale. Singular Genomics’ first integrated solution is targeted at the NGS market and comprises an instrument and an associated menu of consumable kits, which Singular Genomics refers to collectively as the G4 Integrated Solution. A second integrated solution in development comprises an instrument and an associated menu of consumable kits, which Singular Genomics refers to collectively as the PX Integrated Solution. The PX Integrated Solution combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

