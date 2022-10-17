Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) insider upped their holding by 16% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OMIC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Singular Genomics Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Vice Chairman of the Board & Lead Director Michael Pellini bought US$89k worth of shares at a price of US$3.30 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.32 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Michael Pellini was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Singular Genomics Systems

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 16% of Singular Genomics Systems shares, worth about US$27m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Singular Genomics Systems Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Singular Genomics Systems shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Singular Genomics Systems and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Singular Genomics Systems is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

