STEL

Singtel's second Australian unit faces cyber attack weeks after Optus data breach

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Monday its Australian unit Dialog Pty faced a cyber attack that potentially affected fewer than 20 clients, just weeks after a massive data breach at another unit Optus.

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd STEL.SI said on Monday its Australian unit Dialog Pty faced a cyber attack that potentially affected fewer than 20 clients, just weeks after a massive data breach at another unit Optus.

The massive cyber breach at Optus, Australia's second-largest mobile operator, late last month compromised data of up to 10 million customers, triggering an overhaul of consumer privacy rules to facilitate targeted data sharing between telecommunication firms and banks.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STELDIAL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters