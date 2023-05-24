News & Insights

STEL

SingTel's annual net profit jumps on mobile growth, 5G adoption

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

May 24, 2023 — 07:40 pm EDT

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Adds details and background

May 25 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications STEL.SI on Thursday posted a 14% jump in full-year net profit, as its core businesses benefited from a recovery in international travel and roaming as well as rising 5G adoption.

SingTel also recorded robust mobile growth and price lifts supported by increased demand for information technology and communication services.

Southeast Asia's largest telecom firm said net profit for the year ended March was S$2.23 billion ($1.68 billion), compared with S$1.95 billion a year ago. Analysts were expecting S$2.26 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Pre-tax profit contributions from SingTel's regional associates grew 10% despite currency headwinds, with partly owned Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS- India's No.2 telecom carrier by subscribers -reporting solid earnings on higher mobile average revenue per user (ARPU).

Its Australian unit Optus, which reported a data breach of up to 10 million customers last October, saw operating revenues gain 2.8% with growth across its mobile and fixed businesses.

SingTel said it expects the group's core capital expenditure to be around S$2.1 billion in fiscal 2024, adding that it will invest about S$0.5 billion in data centres and satellites in the next financial year.

It proposed to pay a final dividend of 5.3 Singapore cents per share.

($1 = 1.3245 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.