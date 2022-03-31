Singtel unit Australia Tower Network to buy Axicom for $2.68 bln

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Singtel-owned Australia Tower Network (ATN) said on Friday it will buy telecommunications tower infrastructure provider Axicom for A$3.58 billion ($2.68 billion).

Adds ownership details, background

April 1 (Reuters) - Singtel-owned Australia Tower Network (ATN) said on Friday it will buy telecommunications tower infrastructure provider Axicom for A$3.58 billion ($2.68 billion).

ATN is co-owned by Singtel STEL.SI and superannuation fund AustralianSuper.

Following the deal, Singtel's shareholding in the combined ATN-Axicom business will be 18%, with the remaining held by AustralianSuper.

Axicom owns and operates about 2,000 telecommunication sites across Australia.

($1 = 1.3351 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters