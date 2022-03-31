Singtel unit Australia Tower Network to buy Axicom for $2.68 bln

Adds ownership details, background

April 1 (Reuters) - Singtel-owned Australia Tower Network (ATN) said on Friday it will buy telecommunications tower infrastructure provider Axicom for A$3.58 billion ($2.68 billion).

ATN is co-owned by Singtel STEL.SI and superannuation fund AustralianSuper.

Following the deal, Singtel's shareholding in the combined ATN-Axicom business will be 18%, with the remaining held by AustralianSuper.

Axicom owns and operates about 2,000 telecommunication sites across Australia.

($1 = 1.3351 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

