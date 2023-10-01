News & Insights

SingTel to sell stake in Trustwave for $205 million

October 01, 2023 — 06:46 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications STEL.SI on Monday said it entered into an agreement with MC2 Titanium, LLC to sell its stake in cyber security business Trustwave for $205 million.

Southeast Asia's largest telecom firm began a strategic review of its 98% interest in Trustwave in 2021 after buying it for $770 million in 2015.

The divestment comes after SingTel incurred an impairment charge of S$336 million ($245.92 million) on Trustwave in the second half of 2021.

The divestment is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter and will not have a material impact on the group for fiscal 2024, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3663 Singapore dollars)

