Singtel to sell 3.3% stake in Bharti Airtel for $1.6 billion

Adds details of stake sale, background

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd STEL.SI said on Thursday it would sell a 3.3% stake in India's Bharti Airtel Ltd BRTI.NS to Bharti Telecom Ltd for an aggregate consideration of about S$2.25 billion ($1.61 billion).

Singtel, southeast Asia's largest telecom firm, said its units Pastel Ltd and Viridian Ltd would together sell 198 million shares they hold in India's second-biggest telecom operator.

The stake sale comes at a time when Singtel trims down its portfolio to sharpen focus on core businesses.

Singtel said last month it would sell its loss-making digital marketing arm Amobee for $239 million, monetised a 1.6% stake in Airtel Africa AAF.L for about S$150 million in March, and sold a 70% stake in its Australian tower network for A$1.9 billion last year.

After the stake sale, Singtel's effective holding in Bharti Airtel will fall to 29.7%, it added.

Proceeds from the sale may be used to reduce the group's debt and fund 5G capital expenditures and growth initiatives.

($1 = 1.3934 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.