Aug 25 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd STEL.SI said on Thursday its units would sell 198 million shares held in India's Bharti Airtel Limited BRTI.NS to Bharti Telecom Limited for an aggregate consideration of about S$2.25 billion ($1.61 billion).

($1 = 1.3934 Singapore dollars)

