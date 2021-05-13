Singtel sees $907 mln charge in annual results, mulls options for two units

May 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications STEL.SI said on Friday it expects to record a S$1.21 billion ($907.3 million) charge in its full-year results, mostly due to impairment of assets at its global cyber security business and advertising platform Amobee.

Singtel said it has started a strategic review to consider options for the two entities, which may include a full or partial divestment or business combinations with peers.

($1 = 1.3336 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

